12:41 GMT +328 August 2018
    In this Friday, June 8, 2018, photo, an effigy of the U.S. President Donald Trump is set on fire during the annual anti-Israeli Al-Quds, Jerusalem, Day rally in Tehran, Iran. For Iran, the so-called “Axis of Evil” has become a lonely party of one as President Donald Trump prepares for direct talks with North Korea. With Saddam Hussein overthrown and Kim Jong Un now preparing for planned meeting in Singapore with Trump, Iran remains the last renegade among former President George W. Bush’s grouping of nations opposed to the U.S. It also comes after Trump pulled out of the nuclear deal, worsening Iran’s already-anemic economy

    Washington Says UN Court Has No Jurisdiction in Iran Sanctions Challenge

    © AP Photo / Ebrahim Noroozi
    3211

    The statement comes a day after Iran asked the International Court of Justice to order the United States lift the renewed nuclear-linked sanctions.

    On Tuesday, the United States told UN judges that they had no jurisdiction to rule on Tehran's demand for them to order the suspension of sanctions, which Washington imposed after its withdrawal from the so-called Iran nuclear deal.

    US State Department lawyer Jennifer Newstead told the UN court in The Hague that the 1955 friendship treaty under which Iran has challenged the sanctions cannot "provide a basis for this court's jurisdiction."

    On Monday, Iran filed a suit at the International Court of Justice, demanding a suspension of the US nuclear-related sanctions. Tehran cited severe damage to the country's economy and claimed that Washington had violated the 1955 Treaty of Amity, a bilateral agreement which regulates economic and consular ties between the two countries.

    Iranians burn US flags during an anti-US demonstration outside the former US embassy headquarters in the capital Tehran on May 9, 2018.
    © AFP 2018 / ATTA KENARE
    In May, US President Donald Trump announced that the US would withdraw from the landmark 2015 nuclear deal, which lifted crippling economic sanctions from Iran in exchange for curbs on its nuclear program. The US went ahead with new sanctions on trade with Tehran, including those preventing other countries from doing business with the Islamic Republic. Donald Trump claimed that sanctions are required to ensure that Iran never builds a nuclear bomb, calling the 2015 agreement "the worst deal ever."

    Washington plans to add Iranian oil and gas to the sanctions on Iranian cars, aircraft, gold and other metals, which are already in place, during their second phase in November.

    Tags:
    nuclear deal, nuclear program, sanctions, International Court of Justice, Donald Trump, Iran, United States
