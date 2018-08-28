Washington Says UN Court Has No Jurisdiction in Iran Sanctions Challenge

The statement comes a day after Iran asked the International Court of Justice to order the United States lift the renewed nuclear-linked sanctions.

On Tuesday, the United States told UN judges that they had no jurisdiction to rule on Tehran's demand for them to order the suspension of sanctions, which Washington imposed after its withdrawal from the so-called Iran nuclear deal.

US State Department lawyer Jennifer Newstead told the UN court in The Hague that the 1955 friendship treaty under which Iran has challenged the sanctions cannot "provide a basis for this court's jurisdiction."

On Monday, Iran filed a suit at the International Court of Justice, demanding a suspension of the US nuclear-related sanctions. Tehran cited severe damage to the country's economy and claimed that Washington had violated the 1955 Treaty of Amity, a bilateral agreement which regulates economic and consular ties between the two countries.

In May, US President Donald Trump announced that the US would withdraw from the landmark 2015 nuclear deal, which lifted crippling economic sanctions from Iran in exchange for curbs on its nuclear program. The US went ahead with new sanctions on trade with Tehran, including those preventing other countries from doing business with the Islamic Republic. Donald Trump claimed that sanctions are required to ensure that Iran never builds a nuclear bomb, calling the 2015 agreement "the worst deal ever."

Washington plans to add Iranian oil and gas to the sanctions on Iranian cars, aircraft, gold and other metals, which are already in place, during their second phase in November.