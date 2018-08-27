Afghan Official: Eight Taliban Members Killed in Bombing by Tajik or Russian Jet

According to Khalil Asir, Afghan government official, the bombing started after two Tajik border guards were killed in a clash with the Taliban. Russia and Tajikistan have not yet commented on the incident.

Eight Taliban insurgents were killed and six others were wounded in the bombing, he added.

The Taliban has confirmed that there was a clash in the area and that it was followed by an airstrike.

Afghanistan's government forces have been waging operations against Daesh* and the Taliban* movement for years, with the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces conducting joint counterterrorist operations across the country.

But still the bloodshed in the Afghanistan continues.

*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) and Taliban are terrorist groups banned in Russia