Fuel Loading Kicks Off at China's Tianwan NPP Built With Russian Input - Rosatom

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Nuclear fuel loading started on Saturday at the fourth unit of China's Tianwan Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), which was built with Russian participation, JSC Atomstroyexport, the subsidiary of Russian nuclear corporation Rosatom, said.

"On August 25, the first fuel rod was loaded at 19:20 local time [11:20 GMT] into the active zone of the reactor of the fourth unit of the Tianwan NPP in China," the company said in a statement.

Russia and China have long been cooperating in the sphere of nuclear energy use for peaceful purposes, with the Tianwan NPP being the largest joint project. The NPP is located in the eastern-central coastal province of Jiangsu. Two reactor units of the NPP were constructed by Russia and started operating in 2006 and 2007.

In November 2016, Moscow and Beijing issued a joint statement on developing strategic cooperation in peaceful use of nuclear energy.