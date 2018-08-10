Register
14:48 GMT +310 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    A haboob blankets a farm in the US.

    North American-Style Diets for Everyone Would Lead to Global Food Crisis – Study

    © Flickr/ US Department of Agriculture
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Researchers in Canada have found that the world would need about one gigahectare (one billion hectares) more arable land than the world presently has to feed the world's population in accordance with North American dietary guidelines.

    The study, conducted by researchers from the University of Guelph and published in PLOS One, a peer-reviewed scientific journal, calculated that based on current farming practice, an area about the size of Canada would be required to feed everyone like North Americans.

    Study coauthor Dr. Madhur Anand, director of the U of G's Global Ecological Change and Sustainability lab, says that the research data shows "unsustainable" nature of the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) dietary guidelines.

    According to Anand, the team's interdisciplinary study is "one of the first papers to look at how the adoption of Western dietary guidelines by the global population would translate into food production, including imports and exports, and specifically how that would dictate land use and the fallouts of that."

    "We need to look at diet not just as an individual health issue but as an ecosystem health issue," Anand stressed, pointing to the need for international coordination on national guidelines to create programs which take global land use and equity into account.

    An Indian labourer loads grain sakcs on to a truck at a railway goods yard in Chennai on August 3, 2016
    © AFP 2018 / ARUN SANKAR
    Irradiation is Safe, Best Method for Food Preservation - Research Center
    "This could be similar, at least in principle, to how greenhouse gas emissions are increasingly being coordinated internationally to address another major global problem: climate change," the professor said.

    Dr. Evan Fraser, study coauthor and the Canada Research Chair on Global Food Security, characterized the development of diets which are both healthy and sustainable for the planet as "one of the 21st century's great challenges."

    According to the study, by adopting the USDA guidelines, most countries in the Western Hemisphere, including the United States, would use less land than they do at the moment, while most in the Eastern Hemisphere would need to use more land.

    Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh
    © Sputnik / Shahnewaz Khan
    EXCLUSIVE: World Food Programme Turns Food Into a Weapon of Peace and Reconciliation
    Current USDA guidelines promote the consumption of low-calorie foods with low saturated fat and cholesterol content, such as vegetables, whole grains, low-fat and fat-free dairy products, oils and lean meats and poultry.

    According to the 2018 report by the UN World Food Programme, some 124 million people in 51 countries are facing crisis-level food security or worse, up from 108 million in 2017.

    Related:

    Authorities Reveal Russian Food Embargo Impact on German Agriculture Income
    Syrian Army Finds US Arms, Israeli Food in Militant Depot in Quneitra - Reports
    Brexit: May Takes Over Talks, Raab Insists 'No Deal' Won't Disrupt Food Supplies
    Google to Delete Food Emoji As Part of ‘Inclusion’ Effort to Embrace Vegans
    Tags:
    study, recommendations, diet, agriculture, food, food security, University of Guelph, North America, world, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Клюквенное сердце
    Winners of the 2018 Stenin Press Photo Contest
    Fox’s Ingraham Bemoans ‘Demographic Changes’
    Fox’s Ingraham Bemoans ‘Demographic Changes’
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse