Saudi Arabia Mulls Implementing Additional Measures Against Canada - FM

According to Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir, Canadian investments in Saudi Arabia will not be affected, despite the ongoing row between the countries.

According to Al-Jubeir, there was "nothing to mediate" in the diplomatic clash, adding that Ottawa knew what to do to in order "fix its big mistake."

Previously, the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that it was recalling its envoy to Canada, and will now consider the Canadian ambassador to Riyadh a ‘persona non grata.' The move was followed by various measures by the kingdom, such as freezing trade and investment transactions, selling Canadian assets, and recalling Saudi students from Canadian universities.

The dispute between the countries was sparked by the detention of Samar Badawi, the sister of Saudi opposition activist Raif Badawi. The Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland stated that her country was “alarmed” by that decision and criticised the state of human rights in Saudi Arabia.

Raif Badawi was arrested in 2012 and sentenced to 10 years of inprisonment for criticizing the country's religious police. The activist was also accused of insulting Islam and of committing cybercrimes. His wife and their three children moved to Canada and later became its citizens.