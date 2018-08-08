Saudi Arabia Mulls Implementing Additional Measures Against Canada - FM

According to Al-Jubeir, there was "nothing to mediate" in the diplomatic clash, adding that Ottawa knew what to do to in order "fix its big mistake."
Previously, the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that it was recalling its envoy to Canada, and will now consider the Canadian ambassador to Riyadh a ‘persona non grata.' The move was followed by various measures by the kingdom, such as freezing trade and investment transactions, selling Canadian assets, and recalling Saudi students from Canadian universities.
READ MORE: Saudi Arabia Freezes New Trade, Investment Transactions With Canada — Reports
Raif Badawi was arrested in 2012 and sentenced to 10 years of inprisonment for criticizing the country's religious police. The activist was also accused of insulting Islam and of committing cybercrimes. His wife and their three children moved to Canada and later became its citizens.
All comments
Show new comments (0)