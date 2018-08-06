Saudi Arabia Freezes New Trade, Investment Transactions With Canada - Reports

The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Sunday that it was recalling its envoy to Canada, and will now consider the Canadian ambassador to Riyadh a ‘persona non grata,’ Reuters reported.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, the Saudi Foreign Ministry has given the Canadian envoy 24 Hours to leave Riyadh. Riyadh has also reserved the right to take further actions in relations with Ottawa, according to the agency.

"The kingdom of Saudi Arabia… will not accept interference in its internal affairs," the Saudi Foreign Ministry was quoted as saying in a statement by AFP after the Canadian embassy in Riyadh called for the release of jailed human rights activists.

Riyadh will also suspend new trade and investment with Canada after that country's foreign ministry urged Saudi Arabia to release arrested civil rights activists, the Saudi Press Agency said Sunday.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW