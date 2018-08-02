US Senators Introduce Sanctions Bill, Targeting Russia's Sovereign Debt, Energy

New legislation introduced in the US Senate would require Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to determine whether Russia should be designated as a state sponsor of terrorism.

A bipartisan group of US senators on Thursday introduced a package of punitive measures against Russia. A proposed bill includes new sanctions on Russia's political figures, restrictions on energy investments and limitations connected with uranium imports.

The most harsh part of the new bill calls for sanctioning Russian sovereign debt.

Six US Senators said in a press release that the legislation "will increase economic, political, and diplomatic pressure on the Russian Federation in response to Russia's continued interference in our elections, malign influence in Syria, aggression in Crimea, and other activities."

According to Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, "the current sanctions regime has failed to deter Russia from meddling in the upcoming 2018 midterm elections."

"Our goal is to change the status quo and impose crushing sanctions and other measures against Putin’s Russia until he ceases and desists meddling in the U.S. electoral process, halts cyberattacks on U.S. infrastructure, removes Russia from Ukraine, and ceases efforts to create chaos in Syria," he added.

