White House Announces Sanctions on Turkish Ministers Over Detention of US Pastor

The US Treasury Department announced on Friday that it would place sanctions on members of the Turkish government.
"Pastor Brunson's unjust detention and continued prosecution by Turkish officials is simply unacceptable," said Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in a subsequent statement formally announcing the financial restrictions. "President Trump has made it abundantly clear that the United States expects Turkey to release him immediately."
According to the White House, President Donald Trump has discussed the issue with Turkish President Recep Erdogan on several occasions.
"We believe he's a victim of unfair and unjust attention by the government of Turkey," White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders added, referring to Brunson.
