Juncker Teaches Trump EU Trade Policy Using Flashcards – Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker used bright flashcards to deliver his message to US President Donald Trump during the EU-US trade talks, media reported.

Juncker and Trump met on Wednesday to discuss the EU-US economic relations and existing trade restrictions. The two sides agreed to jointly work toward having zero tariffs on non-automotive goods, and resolve any issues related to US steel and aluminum tariffs as well as retaliatory tariffs imposed by Brussels.

READ MORE: Trump's Trade Spat With EU, Canada, Mexico a Sideshow to China — Trade Lawyer

According to The Wall Street Journal, the EU representative used simplified flashcards to convey certain trade concepts and ideas to Trump with a maximum of three parameters to explain topics such as car industry or medical equipment. Juncker used more than a dozen of such cards, the media added.

The newspaper reported, citing a source, who had been present at the meeting, that it was supposed to be very simple.

In late May, the United States announced new tariffs on imported metals. Washington's key partners affected by the restrictions, including the European Union, initiated dispute settlement cases within the World Trade Organization.