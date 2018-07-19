US Itself 'Closed Door' to Trade Talks With Beijing — Chinese Commerce Ministry

According to the ministry's spokesman, Gao Feng, "if one fully considers the development of the situation, it is the United States that has not kept its word and constantly changed its decisions, Washington has closed the door to bilateral negotiations."
READ MORE: China Vows to Adopt Countermeasures to US Metal Tariffs
"We noted that the United States is carrying the policy of 'psychological terror' in trade by imposing tariffs against the entire world, while simultaneously expressing its grievances and [making] statements about its own innocence, trying to shift all the responsibility to others," Gao added.
On July 6, the US 25-percent tariffs on $34 billion of Chinese goods entered into force, prompting reciprocal action from Beijing. The United States later threatened to impose 10 percent tariffs on another $200 billion of Chinese goods.
All comments
Show new comments (0)