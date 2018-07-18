Donald Trump's Secret Service Agent Dies in UK

The agent, who was travelling as part of the US President's protection team, fell ill last week during Trump's trip to Scotland.

An American Secret Service agent died after suffering a severe stroke during Donald Trump's recent trip to his Turnberry golf resort in Scotland on July 15, the US Secret Service said in a statement on Tuesday.

The 19-year Secret Service veteran passed away in Scotland on Tuesday, surrounded by members of his "immediate family" and coworkers.

"The Secret Service thanks the medical personnel in Scotland, in addition to the members of the White House Medical Unit and Police Scotland, who provided exceptional care and support for a member of our family," reads the statement.

The agent's name has been withheld due to privacy concerns.

President Trump left Turnberry on Sunday for Helsinki, Finland, to have talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Monday.

During his first official visit to the UK, Trump had negotiations with Theresa May at Chequers on Brexit and a US-UK post-Brexit trade deal.

© REUTERS / Kevin Lamarque UK PM Theresa May Reveals Trump Told Her to Sue EU

The US President also watched a joint military demonstration together with the PM and met Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle.

Donald Trump's arrival in the UK was marked by mass protests across Britain, which saw thousands of people take to the streets of London on Friday. The highlight of the protests was the launch of a giant inflatable Trump baby balloon.