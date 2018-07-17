Russian MoD Ready to Discuss START Treaty, Syria With US, Intensify Contacts

The Russian Defense Ministry is ready for practical implementation of the agreements between the Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in the area of global security reached in Helsinki, ministry's spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov told reporters on Tuesday.

The spokesman specified that the Russian military "is ready to intensify contacts with American colleagues at the level of the General Staffs and through other available channels of communication to discuss the extension of the START treaty, the interaction in Syria, and other topical issues of military security."

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a first face-to-face meeting with US President Donald Trump in the Finnish capital of Helsinki. The two parties have discussed the current state of bilateral relations along with pressing issues on the international agenda.

The relations between Russia and the Western nations have worsened in connection with the developments in Ukraine and the situation with Crimea. The West accused Russia of interference in the Ukrainian crisis and subsequently introduced sanctions against the country.

Moscow has taken retaliatory measures and set a course toward import substitution, stressing the counter-productiveness of the use of sanctions against the country.