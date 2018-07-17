Russian MoD Ready to Discuss START Treaty, Syria With US, Intensify Contacts

The spokesman specified that the Russian military "is ready to intensify contacts with American colleagues at the level of the General Staffs and through other available channels of communication to discuss the extension of the START treaty, the interaction in Syria, and other topical issues of military security."
The relations between Russia and the Western nations have worsened in connection with the developments in Ukraine and the situation with Crimea. The West accused Russia of interference in the Ukrainian crisis and subsequently introduced sanctions against the country.
Moscow has taken retaliatory measures and set a course toward import substitution, stressing the counter-productiveness of the use of sanctions against the country.
