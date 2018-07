The Helsinki summit is the first ever full-fledged meeting between Putin and Trump. Their previous encounters were brief talks on the sidelines of the G20 and APEC summits in 2017.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump are meeting in the Finnish capital of Helsinki for their first bilateral one-on-one meeting.

The agenda of the summit hasn't been officially announced yet, though, the presidents are expected to discuss global crises, such as the Syrian conflict and Ukraine, as well as bilateral relations.