Russia to Serve as Organizer and Partner Country of Arabia 2019 Exhibition

Russia will serve as an organizer and partner country of the ARABIA 2019 Global Industrial and Technical Exhibition and Big Industrial Week forum to be held at the Egypt International Exhibition Center (EIEC) on October 10-13, 2019.

A memorandum on co-organization was signed by Russia's Formika Group president, Maxim Zverkov, and EIEC General Manager Mohammed Elamin Adel Abdelghaffar Ramadan during the INNOPROM 2018 International Industrial Exhibition currently underway in Yekaterinburg, INNOPROM's press center said.

ARABIA 2019 will be the first foreign international exhibition and forum to be organized by Russia.

ARABIA 2019 is expected to attract more than 100 international manufacturers. The 2019 event will focus on North and Central Africa and the Middle East. Participants will include owners, CEOs, and representatives of industrial companies from Egypt, Guinea, Israel, Iran, Qatar, UAE, Oman, Tunisia and other countries.

The principal themes of ARABIA 2019 are engineering, industrial Components, power engineering technologies, transport mechanical engineering, production automation, machinery and equipment, and digital manufacturing, the press center added.