Russia to Serve as Organizer and Partner Country of Arabia 2019 Exhibition

A memorandum on co-organization was signed by Russia's Formika Group president, Maxim Zverkov, and EIEC General Manager Mohammed Elamin Adel Abdelghaffar Ramadan during the INNOPROM 2018 International Industrial Exhibition currently underway in Yekaterinburg, INNOPROM's press center said.
ARABIA 2019 will be the first foreign international exhibition and forum to be organized by Russia.
The principal themes of ARABIA 2019 are engineering, industrial Components, power engineering technologies, transport mechanical engineering, production automation, machinery and equipment, and digital manufacturing, the press center added.
