13:54 GMT +310 May 2018
    India Hosts ‘Temples of Spirit: Russia & India’ - Collaborative Art Exhibition

    'Message of Beauty and Peace': Russian, Indian Artists Take Part in Exhibition

    © Photo : Russian Embassy, New Delhi
    Asia & Pacific
    0 0 0

    India and Russia have collaborated to conduct art workshops at regular intervals in order to bring together the best talents from both the countries and synthesize masterpieces for the world.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) – Russian and Indian artists have come together at the India International Centre in New Delhi to exhibit their collection titled "Temples of Spirit: Russia and India." The exhibition was inaugurated by Russian Ambassador to India Nikolay R. Kudashev on Tuesday. The exhibition is open for visitors for a week.

    Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Kudashev called upon artists to come together to "fight hatred and sanctions through expressions of beauty and peace." 

    "This is an occasion where artists have come together to give the message of beauty and peace to the world. This should happen more often and artists can very well respond to hatred and sanctions with their strength and bring the world together for peace and mutual learning," Ambassador Kudashev said.  

    Russian and Indian national flags
    © Sputnik / Vitaliy Ankov
    India-Russia Relation Encompasses Spiritual, Cultural Ties: Russian Ambassador
    The works of art are the result of the first-ever joint exhibition of Indian and Russian artists held at the premises of the International Roerich Memorial Trust (IRMT) amid scenic Himalayan mountain ranges in Naggar, Himachal Pradesh. The workshop, titled "Art Expedition. The Himalayas," was held between April 12 and May 2 this year in joint collaboration between IRMT and St. Petersburg Centre for Humanitarian Programmes. 

    The artists participating in the exhibition expressed their willingness to do more such workshops to bring together the best of talents from India and Russia to synthesize masterpieces for the world.

    "It was an experience of synergies and mutual learning. We just hope more such occasions are happening at regular intervals. Together, Indian and Russian art forums have the capacity to give to the world the best gifts in the form of masterpieces," Nandkishore Sharma, an Indian artist who was part of the exhibition, told Sputnik.

    Meanwhile, one of the visiting Russian artists said she was awed by the spiritual wellbeing of Indians.

    "I was mesmerized by the scenic beauty and felt that it was a spiritual journey. I am told India is a land of millions of gods and I found it true, as I could see spiritual energies in the faces of common men I met during this period of my stay here," Vedishina Zinaida, from Russia, told Sputnik.

    News

