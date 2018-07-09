Russian Embassy in US Asks CIA to Update Map of Russia Adding Crimea

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Embassy in the United States has asked the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) to update the map of Russia that the agency had posted on Twitter by marking the Crimean peninsula as the Russian territory.

CIA posted some facts about Russia and Croatia on Saturday, when the two countries were facing each other in the quarter-finals of the 2018 FIFA World Cup currently held in Russia. The US agency posted a map of Russia, with Crimea marked as part of Ukraine, although the peninsula's residents rejoined Russia in 2014 after a referendum.

"Congratulations accepted, @CIA. Please update your @Russia map and statistics: Population: 146,9 million (Jan 2018 est.), Area total: 17,125,191 sq km [6,612,073 square miles]," the embassy said, posting a map of Russia with Crimea marked as its part.

According to CIA, Russia's area totals 17,098,242 square kilometers.

Kiev and a large number of its allies have not accepted the results of Crimea's referendum, where over 90 percent backed the reunification, and continue considering the peninsula part of Ukraine. Russian officials have repeatedly stressed that the vote was carried out in accordance with international laws.