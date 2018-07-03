Register
    November 11, 2017. Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, right, are seen here ahead of the first working meeting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation leaders

    Four Potential Spots Chosen for Putin-Trump Summit in Helsinki – Reports

    © Sputnik / Mikhael Klimentyev
    World
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Finnish the Ilta-lehti newspaper named on Tuesday four possible locations where the upcoming meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump could take place.

    According to the media, the summit may be held in the government's residence of Konigstedt located in the Helsinki's suburb of Vantaa, in the Mantyniemi residence of Finnish President Sauli Niinisto, in the Hilton Helsinki Kalastajatorppa hotel, or in the presidential palace in the very center of the Finnish capital.

    The Konigstedt residence hosted denuclearization talks between North Korea, South Korea and the United States in March, as well as June's negotiations between Chief of the Russian General Staff Valery Gerasimov and Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Joseph Dunford. The manor is close to the airport and suitable for the event due to its security and logistics, the media added.

    The presidential residence in Mantyniemi can host the summit, which is scheduled for July 16, in the shortest time, while Hilton Helsinki Kalastajatorppa boasts proximity to the city center, the media said. The hotel has no vacant suits for the summit date, the booking desk told Sputnik.

    The presidential palace in Helsinki's city center hosted the meeting between US President George Bush and USSR President Mikhail Gorbachev in September 1990.

    During the summit, Trump and Putin are expected to discuss bilateral relations and various issues on the international agenda. It will be the first full-fledged meeting of the two leaders since Trump's taking office in January last year.

