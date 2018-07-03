Register
10:15 GMT +303 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Russia's President Vladimir Putin talks to U.S. President Donald Trump during their bilateral meeting at the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, July 7, 2017

    Trump Reportedly Preparing for First-Ever Formal Tete-a-Tete Meeting With Putin

    © REUTERS / Carlos Barria
    World
    Get short URL
    131

    The highly anticipated encounter between the two leaders, who have met twice before, will take place in Finland's capital. The heads of state will meet nearly a month after a landmark US-North Korea summit in Singapore.

    US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, are set to meet in Helsinki, Finland on July 16, marking the pair's first formal face-to-face meeting, an unnamed source familiar with the plans told CNN.

    According to the media outlet, Trump wants to have a one-on-one encounter with the Russian president before they are joined by other members of the two delegations.

    Wladimir Putin und Donald Trump bei ASEAN-Gipfel in Danang
    © AP Photo / Hau Dinh
    Globalists Are in Panic Mode Because of 'Putin-Trump Summit'

    The two leaders have met previously on the sidelines of a G20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany last July. Back then, at their first ever in-person meeting, Trump was accompanied by a US translator and former US secretary of state Rex Tillerson. The two-hour-long encounter was followed by an informal conversation at a dinner later the same day.

    READ MORE: Trump, Putin Discussed Election Meddling Sanctions in Hamburg

    With Donald Trump apparently having a liking for high-stakes face-to-face meetings, his upcoming talks with Putin will come as a follow-up to the historic US-North Korea summit in Singapore in June.

    During the Singapore meeting, the first ever between a sitting American president and a North Korean leader, Donald Trump spoke with Kim Jong-un for nearly an hour. The unprecedented talks wrapped up with declarations of a new friendship, and with Trump claiming that the two "have developed a very special bond."

    By Any Means Necessary
    Trump-Kim Complete Historic Meeting; Net Neutrality Rolled Back

    Trump's presidency has been overshadowed by allegations that a special bond was, in fact, at the core of his relations with Russia. The American intelligence community claimed that the Kremlin interfered in the 2016 presidential campaign in the US to sway its results towards Trump.

    READ MORE: Putin Assured Bolton of Non-Interference in Presidential Election — Trump's Aide

    POTUS, however, has denied colluding with Moscow. Russia, in turn, has repeatedly dismissed claims of alleged meddling in the 2016 US presidential election.

    Related:

    'Continued Underspending': Trump Slams NATO Over Inadequate Defense Expenditures
    Trump Fixer Michael Cohen ‘Doesn't Care What Happens' to POTUS Anymore
    Globalists Are in Panic Mode Because of 'Putin-Trump Summit'
    Helsinki Hotel Industry Expects Boost in Revenues Amid Putin-Trump Meeting
    Tags:
    meeting, summit, Kim Jong-un, Rex Tillerson, Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, Finland, Russia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    California in Flames: Huge Wildfires Engulf US State's South
    California in Flames: Huge Wildfires Engulf US State's South
    Auf Wiedersehen
    Auf Wiedersehen
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse