Trump Reportedly Preparing for First-Ever Formal Tete-a-Tete Meeting With Putin

The highly anticipated encounter between the two leaders, who have met twice before, will take place in Finland's capital. The heads of state will meet nearly a month after a landmark US-North Korea summit in Singapore.

US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, are set to meet in Helsinki, Finland on July 16, marking the pair's first formal face-to-face meeting, an unnamed source familiar with the plans told CNN.

According to the media outlet, Trump wants to have a one-on-one encounter with the Russian president before they are joined by other members of the two delegations.

The two leaders have met previously on the sidelines of a G20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany last July. Back then, at their first ever in-person meeting, Trump was accompanied by a US translator and former US secretary of state Rex Tillerson. The two-hour-long encounter was followed by an informal conversation at a dinner later the same day.

With Donald Trump apparently having a liking for high-stakes face-to-face meetings, his upcoming talks with Putin will come as a follow-up to the historic US-North Korea summit in Singapore in June.

During the Singapore meeting, the first ever between a sitting American president and a North Korean leader, Donald Trump spoke with Kim Jong-un for nearly an hour. The unprecedented talks wrapped up with declarations of a new friendship, and with Trump claiming that the two "have developed a very special bond."

Trump's presidency has been overshadowed by allegations that a special bond was, in fact, at the core of his relations with Russia. The American intelligence community claimed that the Kremlin interfered in the 2016 presidential campaign in the US to sway its results towards Trump.

POTUS, however, has denied colluding with Moscow. Russia, in turn, has repeatedly dismissed claims of alleged meddling in the 2016 US presidential election.