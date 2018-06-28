Prince William Leaves Israel Concluding His Historic Visit to Middle East

The royal heir toured holy sites in Jerusalem and paid a pilgrimage to the tomb of his great-grandmother on the last day of his historic visit to the Middle East.

When taking off from Tel Aviv, air traffic control wished Prince William a safe flight home and bid farewell to Paul Sexton, the lead Airbus A330 captain of the Royal Air Force, on his last flight before retirement.

האזינו למגדל הפיקוח של נמל התעופה בן גוריון נפרד מהטייס הראשי של בית המלוכה, הקברניט פול סקסטון, שיפרוש מחיל האוויר המלכותי לאחר 20 שנה. בכך מסתיים ביקורו של הנסיך וויליאם במזרח התיכון. @ynetalerts pic.twitter.com/mHNgJ3PmLm — איתי בלומנטל (@ItayBlumental) 28 июня 2018 г.

​Prince William has finished his 3-day visit to the Middle East. He met with political leaders — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Jordanian Crown Prince Hussein and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

READ MORE: UK's Prince William Begins Historic Middle East Trip in Jordan

The trip was organized with great care as a non-political event and the prince was vigilant in his words and actions in order not to cause controversy as he met with both Israeli and Palestinian leaders and toured the area's various cities and famous landmarks.

© REUTERS / Amir Cohen Holocaust, Occupied Territories...Scones? Prince William Touches Down in Israel

The first member of the British royal family to pay an official visit to the Palestinian territories, the royal heir expressed hope for lasting peace in the region.

Prince William began his visit by taking a view of Jerusalem and visiting the Old City, as well as his great-grandmother's, Princess Alice, gravesite.

The prince's five-day tour of Jordan, Israel and the Palestinian Territories on behalf of the British government was announced in March.