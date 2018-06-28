Register
19:14 GMT +3
28 June 2018
    Britain's Prince William visits the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City, June 28, 2018

    Prince William Leaves Israel Concluding His Historic Visit to Middle East

    © REUTERS / Amit Shabi/Pool
    World
    0 02

    The royal heir toured holy sites in Jerusalem and paid a pilgrimage to the tomb of his great-grandmother on the last day of his historic visit to the Middle East.

    When taking off from Tel Aviv, air traffic control wished Prince William a safe flight home and bid farewell to Paul Sexton, the lead Airbus A330 captain of the Royal Air Force, on his last flight before retirement.

    ​Prince William has finished his 3-day visit to the Middle East. He met with political leaders — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Jordanian Crown Prince Hussein and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

    READ MORE: UK's Prince William Begins Historic Middle East Trip in Jordan 

    The trip was organized with great care as a non-political event and the prince was vigilant in his words and actions in order not to cause controversy as he met with both Israeli and Palestinian leaders and toured the area's various cities and famous landmarks.

    Britain's Prince William lays a wreath during a ceremony commemorating the six million Jews killed by the Nazis in the Holocaust, in the Hall of Remembrance at Yad Vashem World Holocaust Remembrance Center in Jerusalem, June 26, 2018
    © REUTERS / Amir Cohen
    Holocaust, Occupied Territories...Scones? Prince William Touches Down in Israel
    The first member of the British royal family to pay an official visit to the Palestinian territories, the royal heir expressed hope for lasting peace in the region.

    Prince William began his visit by taking a view of Jerusalem and visiting the Old City, as well as his great-grandmother's, Princess Alice, gravesite.

    The prince's five-day tour of Jordan, Israel and the Palestinian Territories on behalf of the British government was announced in March.

