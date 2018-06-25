UK's Prince William Begins Historic Middle East Trip in Jordan

Though Prince William's five-day Middle Eastern tour to Jordan, Israel and the Palestinian territories is thought to be non-political, the British royal's visit might indicate intentions to set a diplomatic agenda.

On Sunday, as he arrived in Jordan, Prince William was welcomed at Marka Military Airport by 23-year-old Crown Prince Hussein.

"The welcome that The Crown Prince showed me today is one that I will always remember, and which I hope to be able to reciprocate one day in the UK," the Duke of Cambridge noted.

Later on Sunday, at an event to mark the official birthday of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince William's grandmother, he hailed Jordan for accepting refugees and helping those in need.

"The way in which you opened your doors to hundreds of thousands of refugees from Syria, not to mention your longstanding commitments to Palestinian refugees, is remarkable," Prince William pointed out.

— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) June 25, 2018

As a part of the royal visit, the Duke of Cambridge also had an opportunity to meet students of the Al-Hussein Technical University and young Jordanians working for the TechWorks Fabrication Lab (FabLab) at the King Hussein Business Park.

— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) June 24, 2018

— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) June 24, 2018

Sunday evening was marked by a casual watching of England's World Cup game against Panama, which was recorded earlier since the the Duke of Cambridge did not manage to carve out time to watch the match live.

— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) June 24, 2018

A visit to the ancient city of Jerash is also on the agenda of the prince's visit. The Duke of Cambridge took photos at the archaeological site, the same place his wife, Kate Middleton, visited when she was four years old. As a child the Duchess of Cambridge spent several years in Jordan as her father was working for the British Airways in Amman. According to Prince William, his wife was "very sorry" that she could not join him during the Middle East tour. In April, Prince William and Kate Middleton had their third child Louis.

— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) June 25, 2018

— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) June 25, 2018

On Monday evening, the Duke of Cambridge is due to leave for Jerusalem, which will become the first official visit by a British royal to Israel and the Palestinian territories.

© AP Photo / Nasser UK to Train Jordanian Pilots to Fight Daesh

The prince's five-day tour of Jordan, Israel and the Palestinian territories on behalf of the British government was announced in March. As a part of the visit, the Duke of Cambridge intends to meet with political leaders as well as young people and refugees in a region which once was under British rule.

Crown Prince Hussein is a member of Jordan's ruling Hashemite dynasty, which has strong ties to the UK. Some Jordanian monarchs attended the British military academy Sandhurst, where William studied. In addition, the mother of the current king, Abdullah II, was once a British citizen named Antoinette Gardiner.