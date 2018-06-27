All Proposed Amendments to UK Draft Extension of OPCW Powers Rejected - Official

On Tuesday, Peter Wilson, the UK permanent representative to the OPCW, submitted the UK proposal to adopt a draft decision on giving the organization greater powers to identify those responsible for chemical attacks.

"All the proposed amendments to the #UK proposed @OPCW Decision have been voted down. The Conference of States Parties will vote on UK text in 20 min," the delegation wrote on Twitter.

Voting on amendments ended for now, session paused for lunch.



4 sets of amendments voted down.



🇬🇧 Decision addresses grave threats to ban on CW & promises a significant increase in @OPCW assistance to states to address chemical terrorism threat. #CSPSS4 #NoToChemicalWeapons pic.twitter.com/vk9mdZ2CEe — UK Delegation OPCW (@UK_OPCW) 27 июня 2018 г.

Russia and China have withdrawn their draft decision at the OPCW session in favor of Burundi, the Russian Delegation reports.

The Russian and Chinese delegations have withdrawn their draft text @UK_OPCW



Voting should now proceed on the UK text, with 30 cosponsors, at 1440 local time in The Hague #CSPSS4 #NoToChemicalWeapons pic.twitter.com/PK9F33zoks — Peter Wilson (@PeterWilson) 27 июня 2018 г.

Earlier, Russia's envoy to the OPCW Alexander Shulgin said that the Western countries' attempts to give the OPCW powers to determine perpetrators of chemical attacks undermined the whole system of international relations since only the UN Security Council is eligible to make such judgments.

READ MORE: UK Wants to Empower Chemical Arms Watchdog Despite Russia's Protests

© AP Photo / Peter Dejong Moscow Views Syrian Science Facilities' OPCW Inspection Results as Politicized

Russia and the OPCW differ on the issue of chemical attacks in Syria as the organization blames Syrian government troops for a number of chemical attacks in the country while Moscow insists that the accusations are groundless

Russia-UK relations reached their lowest level since the end of the Cold War following the March Salisbury attack, when the UK claimed that the nerve agent used in the attack was developed by the Soviet Union.

After Russia denied London's accusations, Theresa May imposed on the Kremlin a series of sanctions, including the expulsion of 23 Russian diplomats who were allegedly intelligence agents. Russia responded with tit-for-tat measures, expelling British diplomats and the closing the British Council.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW