Register
15:57 GMT +326 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    (FILES) In this file photo taken on April 20, 2018 a laboratory technician controls a test vial at the OPCW (The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons) headquarters in the Hague, The Netherlands, on April 20, 2017

    UK Wants to Empower Chemical Arms Watchdog Despite Russia's Protests

    © AFP 2018 / JOHN THYS
    World
    Get short URL
    501

    OPCW member states are set to discuss a British-led proposal to strengthen the body at a special two-day session, which is likely to see a rise in tensions between Russia and Western nations, which have escalated following the Skripal poisoning and chemical attacks in Syria.

    Tuesday's meeting of OPCW members comes as chemical arms inspectors are expected to present a report on suspected sarin and chlorine gas attack in Syria's Douma in April.

    READ MORE: OPCW Chief: Chemical Weapons Report on Syria to Be Released Within Week

    The UK delegation headed by Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson is expected to use the session to push a bid to authorize the inspectors to identify those behind the chemical attacks.

    At the moment, the OPCW only has the power to determine whether chemical weapons were used in a specific accident after the inspectors conduct their fact-finding visit.

    London Calling for Action

    On June 13, Boris Johnson tweeted that the UK had tabled a draft decision to strengthen the ban on chemical weapons. "We propose the OPCW begins attributing responsibility for chemical weapons attacks in Syria," he said. The draft proposal must get two-thirds of the votes to get passed, minus any abstentions.

    London called on the OPCW members to come together following the Douma attack and the poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in England's Salisbury, which the UK believes Russia had supported.

    Kremlin Fights Back

    Russia has fiercely opposed the UK's bid to allow the OPCW to assign blame for chemical attacks in Syria and elsewhere. On June 25, Russia's deputy foreign minister warned against "attempts to sow discord within the OPCW" as he spoke to the UN Security Council.

    A car arrives at the headquarters of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, OPCW, in The Hague, Netherlands.
    © AP Photo / Peter Dejong
    Russia Opposes Initiative to Convene OPCW Conference Over Skripal Case - Mission

    "At the special session of the OPCW Conference of the States Parties that opens tomorrow, we may, regrettably witness attempts of turning this technical structure into a political battlefield," he remarked.

    Prior to The Hague talks, Russia's permanent representation to the OPCW claimed that "attributive function goes beyond the mandate" of the chemical weapons watchdog.

    Cold War 2.0

    Russia-UK relations reached their lowest level since the end of the Cold War following the March Salisbury attack, when the UK alleged that the nerve agent used in the attack was developed by the Soviet Union. After Russia denied London's accusations, Theresa May hit the Kremlin with a series of sanctions, including the expulsion of 23 Russian diplomats who were allegedly intelligence agents. Russia responded with a tit-for-tat expulsion of British diplomats and the closure of the British Council.

    READ MORE: Russian Foreign Ministry Responds to Expulsion of Diplomats Over Skripal Case

    The Kremlin also claimed that the Douma attack, which reportedly killed around 70 people in April, was staged by the UK that was seeking a pretext for Western military action in Syria and overthrowing Syrian President Assad.

    Related:

    Moscow Views Syrian Science Facilities' OPCW Inspection Results as Politicized
    UK Proposes OPCW Begins Attributing Responsibility for Chemical Attacks in Syria
    OPCW Claims Sarin, Chlorine "Very Likely" Used in Syria in March 2017
    Tags:
    poisoning, chemical agent, weapons, Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), Boris Johnson, Syria, Russia, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Saudi woman prepares to use go-kart in Riyadh
    Women Can Now Drive Legally in Saudi Arabia
    Run Harley, Run
    Run, Harley, Run
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse