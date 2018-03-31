Register
06:52 GMT +331 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A night view of the Russian Foreign Ministry building in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, March 1, 2015

    Russian Foreign Ministry Responds to Expulsion of Diplomats Over Skripal Case

    © AP Photo/ Dmitry Lovetsky
    Russia
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Expulsion of Russian Diplomats Over Skripal Case (78)
    0 20

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Foreign Ministry on Friday announced retaliatory measures to the ambassadors of foreign states, which had expelled Russian diplomats earlier this week.

    The United States, some EU countries, as well as Canada, Norway, Ukraine and several other states decided to expel Russian diplomats in connection with the incident in Salisbury, where Sergei Skripal, a former Russian spy who worked for UK intelligence, and his daughter Yulia were poisoned on March 4. London has stated that it was "highly likely" that Moscow was behind the attack. Russia has strongly rejected the accusations.

    The heads and representatives of the diplomatic missions of Germany, France, Poland, the Netherlands, Italy, Canada and more than 10 other states were given notes of protest.

    UK Ambassador to Russia Laurie Bristow was summoned to the Smolenskaya Square again. He was informed that the UK side should in response reduce its personnel in the UK Embassy in Moscow and the UK Consulates General in Russia within a month, bringing the total number of employees to the same number as the number of Russian diplomats, administrative and technical workers who are staying in the United Kingdom.

    The ministry has also expressed the strong protest to the ambassador over "the provocative and groundless actions" taken by the UK side, which inspired the expulsion of Russian diplomats from a number of countries.

    US Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman was told about the Russian response on Thursday.

    Forced Response

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Thursday that Moscow would provide a mirror response to all those countries that expelled Russian diplomats, sending back from Russia the same number of their diplomats.

    Thus, apart from response to US and UK decisions, diplomats and employees of the diplomatic missions of Australia (2), Albania (2), Canada (4), Croatia (1), Czech Republic (3), Denmark (2), Estonia (1), Finland (1), France (4), Germany (4), Ireland (1), Italy (2), Latvia (1), Lithuania (3), Macedonia (1), Moldova (3), the Netherlands (2), Norway (1), Poland (4), Romania (1), Spain (2), Sweden (1) and Ukraine (13) will be expelled.

    US vs Russia
    © Sputnik/ Alexey Filippov
    Groundless Expulsion of Russian Diplomats: Stunt to Escalate Tension - Analysts
    "Taking into account the fact that at the last moment Belgium, Hungary, Georgia and Montenegro decided to join the listed countries, Russia reserves the right to respond to these countries," the Russian Ministry noted.

    US Ambassador to Russia John Huntsman was summoned to the Foreign Ministry the day before and was told that, in response, the Russian side would send 58 embassy employees in Moscow and two consulate employees in Yekaterinburg. In addition, the US Consulate General in St. Petersburg will be closed.

    Commenting on this move by Moscow, State Department spokesman Heather Nauert said that Moscow was not interested in a dialogue with Washington, and the expulsion of US diplomats and the closure of the consulate general in St. Petersburg had been an "unjustified step."

    "We do not agree with this assessment, you know that Russia was forced to take retaliatory steps in response to those unfriendly, nonconstructive, illegal actions, in this case related to the deportation of our diplomats and the closing of the consular institution by Washington," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, commenting on Nauert's statement.

    Additional Measures for London

    On Friday afternoon, almost at the same time as Peskov gave a comment to reporters, representative embassy cars began to approach the high-rise on the Smolenskaya Square.

    The first, to the surprise of the journalists, was the UK ambassador. London was notified of the expulsion of diplomats last week, moreover, the embassy officials mentioned in the list have already managed to leave the territory of Russia.

    A Rossiya Ilyushin Il-96-300 picking up expelled Russian diplomats at Dulles International Airport near Washington, DC
    © Screenshot/@SweeneyABC
    Russian Planes Arrive in US to Take Expelled Diplomats Home to Moscow (VIDEO, PHOTOS)
    The answer appeared on the Foreign Ministry's website about an hour after Bristow left the Smolenskaya Square.

    "UK Ambassador to Russia Laurie Bristow was summoned to the Foreign Ministry, where he was handed a note of protest against the provocative and unfounded actions by the British side, which had orchestrated a groundless expulsion of Russian diplomats from a number of countries," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

    Moscow asked to bring the staff of UK diplomatic institutions in Russia in line with the number of Russian offices in the United Kingdom within a month.

    The Russian Foreign Ministry noted at the same time that Russia "as has been repeatedly stated, is ready for a substantive and responsible interaction both within international legal formats and bilaterally in order to establish the truth as well as look for and find the individuals involved in the Salisbury incident."

    Bristow, commenting on the call to the Russian Foreign Ministry, did not disclose the details of the meeting.

    Russian Embassy in Washington, USA
    © Flickr/ Kent Wang
    US Intel Attempts to Contact Expelled Russian Diplomats - Moscow
    As of now, it is not clear how many employees of the UK diplomatic mission will leave Russia. A spokesperson of the Russian Embassy in London, answering a question from Sputnik about how many Russian embassy employees would have to leave the United Kingdom, replied that the figures are known to the UK side, and questions should be addressed to it.

    According to the UK Foreign Office, there were 58 diplomats in Russian diplomatic missions in the country before the expulsion of 23 Russian diplomats. Sputnik does not have information on the number of people working in Russian diplomatic missions in the United Kingdom, including technical staff.

    The UK Foreign Office, according to common practice, does not disclose the number of its employees in foreign diplomatic missions.

    No Comments

    The ambassadors of other countries, including France, Australia, Sweden, Poland, and Croatia, who came to the Russian Foreign Ministry after Bristow, also refused to communicate with journalists gathered near the high-rise in Smolenskaya Square.

    The building of the Russian Foreign Ministry in Moscow
    © Sputnik/ Maksim Blinov
    London Given a Month to Cut Number of Diplomats in Russia - Moscow
    Only the head of the German diplomatic mission, Ruediger Von Fritsch, leaving the Russian Foreign Ministry, noted that Berlin remained open to dialogue with Moscow, but the Russian side must answer the open questions on the Skripal case.

    "I had the opportunity to emphasize two things in today's conversation. First, good relations remain in Germany's interests, in the interests of the peoples of Germany and Russia, and we are ready for this and open to dialogue. Secondly, in light of the sad events in Salisbury, the Russian government should do everything possible to bring transparency and clarity and to answer fair, open questions," the German ambassador said.

    It is noteworthy that on Friday, Serbian Ambassador to Russia Slavenko Terzic was invited to the Russian Foreign Ministry, however, unlike his colleagues, he held a working meeting there, during which he confirmed Belgrade's friendly attitude toward Moscow. Apart from Serbia, Austria, Slovenia, Greece, Cyprus, Bulgaria and Portugal earlier refused to expel Russian diplomats.

    Reaction

    Commenting on Moscow's actions, the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry said that the expelled embassy staff, who must leave the Russian Federation within a week, had nothing to do with intelligence. The Swedish Foreign Ministry said that they regret the expulsion of their diplomat but "it was something they did not expect."

    London and Berlin reacted in a similar way. The Czech Foreign Ministry noted that they had expected such a response from the Russian side and take it into account.

    Topic:
    Expulsion of Russian Diplomats Over Skripal Case (78)

    Related:

    Russian Planes Arrive in US to Take Expelled Diplomats Home to Moscow (VIDEO)
    Hungary's EU MP Calls Expulsion of Russian Diplomats From Many States 'Hasty'
    US Intel Attempts to Contact Expelled Russian Diplomats - Moscow
    London Given a Month to Cut Number of Diplomats in Russia - Moscow
    Bulgaria to Refrain From Expelling Russian Diplomats - Prime Minister
    Tags:
    response, expulsion, diplomats, Russian Foreign Ministry, Sergei Skripal, United Kingdom, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    A model use her smartphone as she waits backstage before displaying creations from designer Grace Chen on the catwalk during China Fashion Week in Beijing
    This Week in Pictures: March 24-30
    Insincere Ingraham
    Insincere Ingraham
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse