At Least One Dead, Three Injured After Train Derails in Kazakhstan (VIDEO)

Casualties reported after a passenger train derailed in Zhambyl, region in Kazakhstan, the spokesperson of the country's emergency services told Sputnik.

One teenager is dead and at least three adult passengers have been injured after a train derailed in Kazakhstan's region of Zhambyl. The train was going from the country's capital Astana to Almaty, the biggest city in Kazakhstan.

"The train had a total of 20 cars, six of which derailed and three overturned. At the moment, we retain the following information: four people were injured, one of them is a teenager, he died, three adults were sent to the hospital," the emergency service's spokesperson Ruslan Imankulov said.

Video which appeared in social media shows passengers trying to get out of the train through broken windows.

Emergency services are working on the scene.