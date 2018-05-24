Train Derailment in Northern Italy Kills 2, Over a Dozen Injured - Reports

ROME (Sputnik) - A commuter train derailed near the northern Italian city of Turin after ramming a truck on Wednesday night, local emergency services said.

Two persons were killed and 18 others injured. The train driver reportedly died at the scene, while the second victim died of the wounds at a Turin hospital shortly after being airlifted there by helicopter.

The truck with a Lithuanian license plate caused the accident near the Caluso community, north of Turin, after it entered the rail crossing as the train approached.

#UltimOra Grave incidente sulla linea ferroviaria #Torino-Ivrea. Treno travolge camion fermo sui binari e deraglia. Almeno una vittima e diversi feriti. pic.twitter.com/8rrVAJdMnS — Tg2 (@tg2rai) 23 мая 2018 г.

The locomotive and two of the three carriages went off the rail, knocking down a power pole. Local authorities have launched investigation into the deadly incident.

Torino, scontro tra un Tir e un treno regionale, che deraglia: un morto e feriti https://t.co/dhc3YPseCd pic.twitter.com/HN4DM5tjtV — Corriere della Sera (@Corriere) 23 мая 2018 г.

