Norwegian MP Nominates Venezuelan Opposition Leader Lopez for Nobel Prize

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Norwegian lawmaker Grunde Almeland nominated one of the key Venezuela's opposition figures, Leopoldo Lopez, for the Nobel Peace Prize, according to Pitazo newspaper.

Almeland told the Pitazo newspaper that Lopez's example of struggle for creating "a new Venezuela" where the rights of all its citizens would be observed was very inspiring.

"Lopez's deep beliefs and democratic commitment to freedom and welfare for all the Venezuelans led him to a heavy fighting against insulting and unlawful regime," Almeland was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

In September 2015, Lopez was sentenced to 14 years in prison for inciting violence during 2014 street protests. On July 8, 2017, he was transferred from prison to house arrest.

Nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize usually takes place in January of each year. After that a short list of candidates is drafted in February and March, while the winners in each category are announced in October. The awarding ceremony takes place on December 10.