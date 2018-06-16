Register
18:49 GMT +316 June 2018
    White House senior adviser Jared Kushner listens during the American Leadership in Emerging Technology event with President Donald Trump in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, June 22, 2017, in Washington

    Boris Johnson to Show Kushner 'Red Lines' Over Israel-Palestine Plan – Reports

    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    The head of the British Foreign Ministry reportedly seeks to hold a meeting with Trump’s special adviser to discuss a new Middle Eastern peace initiative.

    The US president’s adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner has revealed that UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson wants to hold a meeting with him and foreign ministers from France, Germany, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Jordan, Israeli Channel 10 reports.

    During the meeting, which is expected to take place sometime in July, Johnson reportedly hopes to compare notes and coordinate “red lines” for Washington’s new Israeli-Palestinian peace plan, although Kushner already stated that it is ultimately up to President Trump to decide “what is included in the US plan.”

    "Our peace plan won’t be the Bibi [Netanyahu] plan. It will be fair, balanced, realistic and fitting," Channel 10 quoted US officials familiar with the matter as saying.

    Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki answers journalists questions during a joint news conference with his Bulgarian counterpart in Sofia
    © AFP 2018 / NIKOLAY DOYCHINOV
    UN Resolution on Gaza Violence Blow to US – Palestinian Foreign Minister
    The officials also reportedly claimed that both the Israelis and Palestinians wouldn’t like a certain aspect of the plan, while the White House announced that a US team would tour Israel, Egypt and Saudi Arabia in order to promote this new initiative.

    Meanwhile, Jared Kushner and US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley met with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York City to discuss US efforts “to promote peace in the Middle East and to meet humanitarian needs in Gaza.”

    Haley also criticized a new UN resolution condemning excessive use of force by Israeli soldiers against Palestinians in Gaza, lamenting that the document did not mention the Hamas movement or the Israeli right to "self-defense."

