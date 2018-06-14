China, Libya Discuss Return of Chinese Companies to African Country - Reports

BEIJING (Sputnik) - The foreign minister of Libya's UN-backed government, Mohamed Sayala, and Chinese Charge d'Affaires to Libya Wang Qimin discussed the potential return of Chinese companies to the conflict-torn African country, Chinese media reported.

The Libyan authorities have established a committee to look into suspended projects started by Chinese firms, and other steps to resume active cooperation after the end of Eid holidays are being considered, Xinhua news agency reported Wednesday, citing Wang.

On Tuesday, the Chinese diplomat met with Fayez Sarraj, the prime minister of the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA), while on Monday, he signed documents to provide medical aid to Libya, worth up to $6 million.

© AFP 2018 / ZACHARIAS ABUBEKER How China is Transforming Africa Into 'New Factory of the World'

Libya signed multiple large-scale contracts with foreign companies back when Muammar Gaddafi was in power. Since 2011, when Gaddafi's government was toppled, the country has been torn apart by conflicts between various tribes and political movements. Many projects were frozen amid instability and violent altercations.

The GNA controls territory in the west of Libya, while the elected parliament backed by the Libyan National Army is operating in the east.