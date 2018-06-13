'There is No Longer a Nuclear Threat From N Korea' - Trump

US President Donald Trump has made several announcements upon his return to Washington after the summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Singapore.

"Just landed - a long trip, but everybody can now feel much safer than the day I took office. There is no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea. Meeting with Kim Jong Un was an interesting and very positive experience. North Korea has great potential for the future!" Trump posted on his Twitter account.

The president further underlined that before he took office, former president Barack Obama had been calling North Korea "our biggest and most dangerous problem" and US citizens were scared of a possible war with the nuclear power.

Before taking office people were assuming that we were going to War with North Korea. President Obama said that North Korea was our biggest and most dangerous problem. No longer - sleep well tonight! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2018

These statements were made when Donald Trump returned to US soil after holding a momentous meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Singapore the day before. During the summit, both sides signed an agreement outlining the two countries' commitment to work toward denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula. Trump also gave North Korea security assurances and indicated he would suspend military exercises with South Korea.

The North Korean leader noted that if Washington keeps taking "sincere steps to build trust," Pyongyang will also take "measures of goodwill." During the meeting, the two leaders agreed to continue the dialogue and accepted each other's invitations to visit North Korea and the United States.

The deal reached has been welcomed by Moscow. Russia has been supporting a reserved approach to the issue, suggesting a so-called double-freeze plan together with China. The proposed document stipulated Pyongyang halting its nuclear activity in exchange for the United States ceasing drills near the peninsula as well as the establishment of a peace dialogue - similar to the final agreement.