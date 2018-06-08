Trump: Russia Should Be in G7 Meeting

The summit will officially start Friday in the Canadian province of Quebec and run until Saturday. US President Trump is expected to leave the summit early to fly to Singapore, skipping the climate session. Russia has announced its permanent withdrawal from the G8 in 2017, thus the group was reformatted into G7.

Ahead of the upcoming meeting of G7 countries, US President Donald Trump has revealed that he expected trade tensions ratching higher amid the continuous disputes over Washington's tariffs on steel and aluminum.

The US president took to Twitter to express his expectations from the meeting.

Looking forward to straightening out unfair Trade Deals with the G-7 countries. If it doesn’t happen, we come out even better! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 8, 2018

