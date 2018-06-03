Register
10:23 GMT +303 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Rolled up steel sits in the ArcelorMittal Dofasco steel plant in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, March 13, 2018

    G7 Vows to Fight US Steel, Aluminum Tariffs

    © REUTERS / Mark Blinch
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Washington’s new trade tariffs on its allies and its threat to sanction companies doing business with Iran have alienated America’s main trade partners.

    In the run-up to next week’s G7 summit, finance ministers and central bank governors from six of the G7 countries have slammed the US decision to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, Deutsche Welle reported.

    US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin bore the brunt of the criticism leveled at Washington by America's closest allies Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the UK during their meeting in Whistler, Canada on Saturday.

    Rolled up steel sits in the ArcelorMittal Dofasco steel plant in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, March 13, 2018
    © REUTERS / Mark Blinch
    What Does the Future Hold for US and Canada in the Wake of Steel Tariffs?
    Saturday’s criticism came just a day after the EU and Canada, which are the largest sources of US steel and aluminum imports, filed a formal complaint with the World Trade Organization against the US tariffs imposed on the grounds of national security.

    After the Whistler meeting, the attending finance officials agreed on the need to take “decisive action” on the tariffs issue at the upcoming G7 summit in Charlevoix, Quebec.

    Speaking at a separate news conference, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that President Trump is trying to “rebalance our trade relationships.”

    He added that he had informed Trump about some of the comments made by America’s main trade partners and that the president would discuss these issues with his fellow G7 leaders.

    EU Reforms

    German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz told reporters that the conflict over US over steel and aluminum tariffs encourage EU countries’ desire to speed up reforms in the bloc.

    "There were several issues discussed at the G7 over which there was no agreement. That's really quite unusual in the history of the G7," Scholz said.

    The EU ministers also voiced their concern about the effect the new US sanctions against Iran may have on European firms working in the Islamic Republic.

    “Total Incomprehension” 

    Canadian Finance Minister Bill Morneau said he told Mnuchin it was "our absolute view that this is absurd, that Canada could in any way be a security risk."

    "We're concerned that these actions are actually not conducive to helping our economy, they actually are destructive, and that is consistently held across the six countries that expressed their point of view to Secretary Mnuchin," Morneau added.

    Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso criticized Washington’s decision as "deeply deplorable," adding that it was the "US against everyone else."

    His opinion was echoed by French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire who said that Mnuchin was alone on the tariff issue, with the group becoming a "G6 plus one" as the other six G7 members had expressed "total incomprehension" over Washington’s move.

    READ MORE: Canada Files WTO, NAFTA Litigation to Counter US 'Illegal' Tariffs

    Trade frictions between the United States and the EU have heightened since Washington imposed a 25 percent tariff on imported steel and a 10 percent tariff on aluminum imports in March.

    The US move has also invited strong criticism from China which retaliated by imposing its own tariffs on imported US goods.

    Related:

    What Does the Future Hold for US and Canada in the Wake of Steel Tariffs?
    Canada Files WTO, NAFTA Litigation to Counter US 'Illegal' Tariffs
    Tags:
    finance ministers, G7, US import tariffs, criticism, Steve Mnuchin, Taro Aso, world
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Beauty Contests Miss Russian Radio 2018
    Beauty Contest Miss Russian Radio 2018
    What Goes Around, Comes Around
    What Goes Around, Comes Around
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse