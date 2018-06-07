Register
07 June 2018
    British Prime Minister Theresa May and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pose for the media as Netanyahu arrives for their meeting at 10 Downing Street in London, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017.

    European Powers Reportedly Set on Driving Iran From Syria Amid Netanyahu’s Visit

    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    As Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu concluded his diplomatic tour around Europe, the leaders of France, Germany and the UK allegedly agreed that all Iranian forces present in Syria must be driven out from the country.

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Theresa May have allegedly reached a “widespread agreement” about the need to completely remove the Iranian military presence from Syria, The Times of Israel reported, citing a senior diplomatic official.

    French President Emmanuel Macron, right, greets Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu before a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Sunday, Dec.10, 2017
    © AP Photo / Christophe Ena
    Israel Wants to Stiffen Sanctions on Iran by Convincing Europeans - Mideast Analyst
    This development comes as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wraps up his diplomatic trip to Europe, with his only goal during this voyage being, reportedly by his own admission, "to bring an international agreement that Iran would leave Syria."

    "My point was to harness the leading European countries to oppose the continued expansion of Iran," the newspaper quoted Netanyahu as saying.

    The official added that Netanyahu also sought to persuade European leaders to follow the example of US President Donald Trump and to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal, though Prime Minister May had reportedly declined this proposal.

    READ MORE: Under Crown Prince’s Rule, Saudi-US-Israel United by Anti-Iran Interests

    Tensions between Tel Aviv and Tehran have been increasing of late as Tel Aviv repeatedly accused Tehran of building up its military presence in Syria, and carried out a series of airstrikes against alleged Iranian assets in the Middle Eastern country.

    Syrian President Bashar Assad however dismissed these allegations, pointing out that while there are Iranian military officers who assist the Syrian Arab Army as advisers, there are no Iranian troops in Syria.

    • Сomment

