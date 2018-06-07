Register
04:08 GMT +307 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Saudi Defence Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz al-Saud

    Under Crown Prince’s Rule, Saudi-US-Israel United by Anti-Iran Interests

    © AFP 2018 / ALAIN JOCARD
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    302

    Cooperation between Israel and Saudi Arabia is reaching new heights under the Kingdom’s new de-facto ruler, Mohammad Bin Salman. Lawrence Davidson, a retired history professor at West Chester University, joins Fault Lines on Radio Sputnik to discuss the emerging nexus.

    (Interview begins at 94:37)

    ​One example of the countries cozying up to one another was elucidated by Ami Dor-on, a senior nuclear commentator at Israel's Homeland Security department (iHLS), which receives some funding from the US defense contractor Raytheon. Dor-on spoke to the news outlet Arabi21 for a report revealing that Israel was handing over nuclear secrets to Saudi Arabia, united by the intention to make sure that, if Iran develops nuclear weapons, it will not be the only country in the Middle East to have them. 

    Middle East
    © Photo : Pixabay
    Saudi Arabia 'May Hope Israel Will Do the Job for Them and Fight Iran' – Analyst

    That information is just the beginning, Dor-on suggested. "It can be assumed that Israel may take the initiative to develop Saudi Arabia's efforts to acquire nuclear weapons," he said, "given the growing Saudi-Israeli relations."

    Though the states seem like unlikely allies, given that Saudi Arabia has historically supported other Arab powers in their struggles against Israel, the shifting geopolitical situation sheds new light on the nature of the alliance.

    "If you bring in Iran and the Shiites into the equation then all of the sudden you get a connection," Davidson told Fault Lines hosts Lee Stranahan and Garland Nixon. "It's a religious thing. It's like the Protestants and the Catholics in the Reformation. The Sunnis see the Shiites as apostates; they're evil and they're the enemy. And so the Israelis have this obsession with the Iranians, and so that's what brings them together."

    Davidson emphasized how the new leaders of Saudi Arabia and the United States are driving the changing dynamic. "I mean, the United States of course, particularly under this present administration, is so solidly in the Israeli camp that the Saudis, who are also very dependent on the United States for their defense, have simply said, ‘OK, well, the Israeli issue just has no way of being solved under the present conditions.'" 

    Riyadh Skyline showing the King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD) and the famous Kingdom Tower. File photo
    CC BY-SA 4.0 / B.alotaby / Riyadh Skyline
    Iran Blames Saudi Arabia for Paying Billions to US, Israel

    Salman's new administration deviates significantly from previous rulers in the House of Saud, in that his view of Israel is far less hostile. Leaders like him "don't have the memory or the outlook of past generations, which saw the Zionist incursion into the Middle East as a Western colonial incursion — so for instance, this new crown prince, bin Salman, I mean he's a young guy," Davidson pointed out.

    That's a dramatic departure from generations past. The first King of Saudi Arabia, Abdulaziz Ibn Saud, "was a total opponent" to the formation of the Israeli state, Davidson noted. "In any case, there's also the fact that the Arabs have failed to get rid of Israel, or get rid of the Zionist movement, and so they don't know what to do about it. So what bin Salman says is, ‘OK, we'll make our peace with these guys and then we'll ally with them against a new enemy — or actually, an old enemy. An enemy that's just as, if not more, important to us than, say, the Zionists were to previous generations." 

    (File) Saudi Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman waves as he meets with Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, April 11, 2017
    © REUTERS / Bandar Algaloud/Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court
    Israel Has Right to Land, Iran's Khamenei Makes Hitler Look Good – Saudi Prince

    Davidson pointed to similarities between the two Middle Eastern states: while non-Jews are not considered full citizens in Israel, Saudi Arabia's Shiite minorities are treated similarly, and both claim a pretense of divinity grants them the right to the land they stand upon.

    Another similarity is that the US population hardly raises an eyebrow to the abuses conducted by either the so-called Jewish state or the Saudi Monarchy, which is "amazing," Davidson said, "because if you look at the history of Saudi Arabia in relationship to, say, al-Qaeda, or al-Nusra, or any of these al-Qaeda offshoots, they're very supportive of them."

    Of the 19 terrorists who hijacked planes on September 11, 2001, crashing them into the World Trade Center and the Pentagon, 15 were from the Saudi kingdom and "some people in the Saudi government assisted, financially and otherwise, some of the people involved in the 9/11 attack," Davidson pointed out.

    Saudi Arabia Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman
    © AP Photo / Etienne Oliveau/Pool
    Saudi Crown Prince's Statement Means 'Recognition of Israel's Legitimacy' - Prof.

    "So if you put it all out there, you would think that an American citizen would have a real violent reaction to our climbing into bed with these guys, but I guess it's a function of ignorance and the media stays away from it," Davidson told Fault Lines.

    The lack of uproar is partially a direct result of the wealth of the two nations and their willingness to spend huge sums on their US lobbying arms. "I think that the money that they spend is selectively applied, and a lot of it goes for influence in the Congress and the political parties, and also maintain a base where they have an established support," Davidson said.

    "But it's interesting, what happens with the ‘mass media' is more absence than application. In other words if you look at CBS or NBC or even PBS, or even Fox for that matter, it's not — you're not going to get that kind of daily consensus or mention of the Israelis as our allies, it's more just not there."

    Related:

    Saudi Arabia Poised to Be Part of Israel-Palestine Talks - Analyst
    Money Talks: Israel, Saudi Arabia Held Secret Meeting in Cairo - Reports
    Netanyahu: Saudi Arabia to Open Airspace for Air India Flights From Israel
    'Joint Military HQ' Would Help Israel, Saudi Arabia Fight Terrorism - CIA Head
    Iranian Top Prosecutor Accuses US, Israel and Saudi Arabia of Staging Protests
    'They Both Hate Iran': Why Israel and Saudi Arabia Are Getting Very Cozy
    Tags:
    United States, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Mohammad bin Salman Al Saud
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    World Cup Fever Hits Russia's Far North
    World Cup Fever Hits Russia's Far North
    Sausage Policymaking
    Sausage Policymaking
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse