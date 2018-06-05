Register
03:31 GMT +305 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Andre Senecal, silhouetted behind a Canadian flag, Feb. 10, 2004, has been trying to get Americans to understand that Canada is more than polar bears, red-coated constables, hockey and long winters, introducing students to some of the intricacies of the European style of government.

    Canadian Officials Bombarded US with Questions About 2017 Travel Ban, Docs Show

    © AP Photo / Alden Pellett
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    When US President Donald Trump imposed a travel ban on citizens from several Muslim-majority countries in February 2017, Canadian officials had to scramble for details about what exactly the new measure meant, documents released by the US Department of Homeland Security show.

    As The Canadian Press discovered via a US Freedom of Information Act request, Canadian government officials bombarded their southern neighbor with a list of 16 detailed questions, trying to figure out various parts of the order, from refugee claims to biometric tracking.

    Some of the questions included: "Do measures in the executive order related to US privacy policies affect the ‘treatment of data' held about Canadians"; "Are there more details about planned standards to prevent ‘terrorist or criminal infiltration by foreign nationals'"; and "What impact, if any, does the order have on the asylum determination system," the website reports.

    According to the "Safe Third Country Agreement" between the US and Canada, an asylum seeker must claim refuge in whichever country they come to first.

    A combine moves to the next field while an other makes its last cut while harvesting wheat near Andover, Kan. (File)
    © AP Photo / Orlin Wagner
    Trump Says Canada's Trade Barriers on US Agricultural Products Unacceptable
    When the order — known officially as the Executive Order on Protecting the Nation from Foreign Terrorist Entry into the United States — was signed on February 1, 2017, it immediately caused massive confusion, leading to lots and lots of incidents, such as 200 Canadian residents suddenly having their Nexus trusted-traveller cards disabled, CBC reported.

    It was also unclear how the order would affect citizens of a restricted country that were immigrants to Canada.

    Canadian Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale had to personally call then-Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly to get answers.

    Following the talks, the Canadian ministry issued a statement saying they were "grateful to the United States for their assistance to help us understand the effects of executive orders. Canadians now have a better understanding of these changes."

    On a curious note, The Canadian Press discovered that prior to the call, Kelly received notes prepared by department staff. One of the notes said that Goodale might "express concerns regarding the increasing numbers of asylum seekers entering Canada between land ports of entry from the United States."

    The notes also said that, despite the media linking an increased influx of immigrants to Trump's travel ban, the trend actually predated the order and a majority of the asylum seekers had a valid visa that would have allowed them to remain in the United States.

    Related:

    Canada 'Insulted' by the US Viewing It as Threat to National Security - Trudeau
    In Canada Former Taliban Hostage, Charged With Sexual Assault, To Be Released
    What Does the Future Hold for US and Canada in the Wake of Steel Tariffs?
    US, Canada, Mexico 2026 FIFA World Cup Bid Outscores Morocco - Reports
    Tags:
    Travel ban, Department of Public Safety, Department of Homeland Security (DHS), John Kelly, Ralph Goodale, Canada, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    'The Empire Strips Back' at Star Wars Burlesque Parody
    'The Empire Strips Back' at Star Wars Burlesque Parody
    Flying High
    Flying High
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse