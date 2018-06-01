Register
    June 1, 2018. President Vladimir Putin and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and deputy supreme commander of the UAE Armed Forces Mohammed Al Nahyan, center, left, at a meeting

    UAE, Russia Call to Establish Broad Int'l Coalition to Fight Terrorism

    © Sputnik / Mikhael Klimentyev
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - During the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the United Arab Emirates and Russia have signed a declaration on strategic partnership.

    The sides call for the establishment of a broad international coalition to combat terrorism and extremism, which would be based on respect for the sovereignty of states directly affected by terrorist attacks," the document says.

    READ MORE: UAE Welcomes US-Qatar Agreement on Fighting Terrorism Financing — Reports

    According to the declaration, Russia and the UAE will coordinate efforts to fight terrorism and extremism.

    The document also says that the spread of international terrorism requires the world community to take decisive measures without double standards.

    On Security Cooperation

    The UAE and Russia stated their intention to intensify consultations in the field of security and defense.

    "The parties will strengthen cooperation in the field of security and defense, in particular, by intensifying consultations between the competent authorities of the two countries," the document read.

    In addition, both countries pledged to contribute to ensuring a safe and peaceful cyberspace, and prevent the dissemination of extremist ideology.

    On Energy Cooperation

    Staff are seen at the Panorama Digital Command Centre at the ADNOC headquarters in Abu Dhabi, UAE May 12, 2018
    © REUTERS / Satish Kumar/File Photo
    After Saudi Arabia, UAE Oil Giant to Buy Stakes in Indian Refinery
    According to the declaration, Moscow and Abu Dhabi are planning to further develop cooperation in the energy sector, in particular in the oil and gas sector, as well as to maintain contacts to ensure the balance and stability of the global hydrocarbon market.

    The document also stipulates support of contacts to ensure the balance and stability of the global hydrocarbon market taking into account the interests of producers and consumers.

    "The sides confirm the desire to further develop cooperation in other areas, in particular… to expand cooperation in the sphere of renewable energy," the declaration says.

    The two countries have also agreed to continue to cooperate in the peaceful use of nuclear energy in order to create an effective carbon-free energy source.

    Tags:
    coalition, fight, terrorism, Vladimir Putin, UAE, Russia
