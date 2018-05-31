Trump: Denuclearization of North Korea Would Cover Its Missiles

US President Donald Trump announced that he would be "very happy" when he could lift US sanctions against North Korea over the country's nuclear program and missile launches.

Trump pointed out that Washington would like to see North Korean denuclearization take place "as quickly as practicable."

Meanwhile, US State Secretary Mike Pompeo held what he characterized as "substantive talks" with a group of Pyongyang's high-ranking officials led by Kim Yong Chol, during which they discussed priorities for potential summit between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un slated for June 12.

Substantive talks with the team from #NorthKorea. We discussed our priorities for the potential summit between our leaders. pic.twitter.com/y5sMadd84v — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) May 31, 2018

​Pleased to host the delegation from #NorthKorea. Meetings are underway. pic.twitter.com/KV4ITLnOfU

— Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) May 31, 2018

​On May 24, Trump said he was pulling out from the summit, citing hostility from North Korea. Shortly afterward, however, the US president said that he was still open to meeting with the North Korean leader.

Pyongyang responded to Trump's announcement by expressing its willingness to meet with the United States and resolve outstanding issues. North Korea suggested that Trump made this decision based on Pyongyang's unwillingness to unilaterally denuclearize.