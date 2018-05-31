Register
04:22 GMT +331 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko smokes a cigarette during an interview in Kiev, Ukraine November 14, 2017

    Russian Journalist Rises From The Dead Following Ukrainian ‘Hoax’

    © REUTERS / Vitalii Nosach
    World
    Get short URL
    101

    Russian reporter Arkady Babchenko was pronounced dead by Ukrainian police on Tuesday before appearing at a news conference one day later.

    "The Ukranian regime's intelligence service, along with the police, said this hoax was a deliberate thing to try to lure his killers, which they still say have ‘Russia connections,' out into the open," international affairs analyst Mark Sleboda told Radio Sputnik's Loud & Clear on Wednesday.

    ​"Supposedly, they've arrested one person they say that's involved, who is a Ukrainian citizen," the analyst said.

    Evidence, details, and explanations have not been put forth by Ukrainian authorities "of how this elaborate hoax would allow them to expose those who were supposedly plotting his death."

    "And no explanation of why, in the hours running up to this [revelation of the hoax], not only did they fake his death, but Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman actually blamed Russia for it, along with the entire Western press corps," Sleboda added.

    On Tuesday, The Ukrainian Interior Minister did not lack confidence in pronouncing the journalist's death, even before the police actually arrived at the crime scene-that-never-was.

    Police and journalists outside a building in Kiev where Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko was shot dead
    © Sputnik / Stringer
    Ukraine's Security Service Claims Kiev Foiled Murder Attempt on Russian Journalist, He's Alive

    Ukrainian Interior Ministry board member Anton Gerashchenko confirmed that Babchenko had been shot several times in the back in a stairway and died of those wounds. "The killer was waiting for him on the stairwell at the entrance. When Arkady opened the door to his the apartment, the murderer made several shots in the back of Arkady Babchenko," Gerashchenko said in a Facebook post.

    On Wednesday, the head of Ukraine's Security Service, Vasyl Hrytsak,held a news conference in which he unveiled the "murdered" journalist to be alive. In the middle of pointing out that he could offer his apologies to the deceased's family, Hrytsak said "I will not do this. On the contrary, I… invite him to enter the room."

    "The fact that Babchenko is alive is the best news… The fact that the propaganda effect was planned in this story is obvious," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Wednesday.

    Related:

    'Wow! Only in Ukraine': Babchenko's 'Jon Snow' Style Resurrection Stirs Twitter
    "Murdered" Russian Journalist Babchenko Alive, Speaks on Ukrainian TV (VIDEO)
    DC Think Tank Experts ‘Paid to Play’ by Companies, Foreign States - Journalist
    Timing of New MH17 Accusations Clearly Linked to FIFA World Cup - Journalist
    Ukraine's Security Service: Murder Plot on Russian Journalist Foiled, He's Alive
    Tags:
    hoax, Arkady Babchenko, Ukraine
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Lightning Bolt Striking Stalin-Era Skyscraper in Moscow
    Striking Images of Lightning From Around Globe
    Blame it on the Ambien
    Blame it on the Ambien
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse