Armenia to Hold Snap Parliamentary Election Despite Opposition Refusal

"Our people is getting ready to hold a snap election, and it will take place despite the RPA wishes," Avinyan told journalists.
The deputy prime minister added that there were constitutional mechanisms allowing to dissolve the current parliament.
Armenia experienced a political crisis after ex-President Serzh Sargsyan was nominated as country’s prime minister. The situation led to massive protests led by Pashinyan, which finally resulted in Sargsyan's resignation on April 23, followed by Pashinyan's election as the Armenian prime minister on May 8.
Following Pashinyan’s election, the RPA, which still has the majority of seats in the parliament, declared itself an opposition party.
