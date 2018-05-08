Armenian Parl't Elects Protest Leader Pashinyan as Prime Minister

Earlier, the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) stated that it was ready to go into opposition and would ensure the election of opposition leader Pashinyan as the country's prime minister.

In the second round, 59 lawmakers of Armenia's parliament, the National Assembly, gave their ballots for Pashinyan, whereas 42 voted against.

The parliament finally managed to elect the country's prime minister due to the votes given by the RPA, as the day before, the ruling party vowed to secure successful elections.

On May 1, the first vote in the Armenian parliament failed, since the only candidate, opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan, received only 45 votes out of the required 53. Under Armenian law, the parliament has to elect a prime minister a week after the first attempt of the vote, otherwise, the legislature will automatically be dissolved.

