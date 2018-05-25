Register
25 May 2018
    President of Russia Vladimir Putin and President of France Emmanuel Macron, second, left, during Russia-France Business Dialogue held as part of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. Left: President of the Movement of the Enterprises of France (MEDEF) Pierre Gattaz.

    Putin, Macron, Abe Address Participants of the St.Petersburg Economic Forum

    © Sputnik / Mikhail Klimentyev
    Topic:
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2018 (35)
    150

    Russian President Vladimir Putin, French President Emmanuel Macron and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe are addressing participants of the St.Petersburg International Economic Forum.

    'Sanctions Can Lead to Unprecedented Crisis'

    Russian President Vladimir Putin pointed out the distrust in the international arena which casts doubt on the possibility of global economic growth.

    He went on saying that the actions of several countries may lead to "a systemic crisis the likes of which the world has not seen before," adding that there appeared new forms of protectionism in trade policy, which, under far-fetched pretexts, cite national security interests as a reason to suppress rivals or 'extort' concessions.

    Further Putin urged the United States, Europe, Asia and other countries to move together towards sustainable development.

    "Russia calls for free trade and economic integration, for constructive partner-like dialogue, and calls on our partners from Europe, from America, from Asia, other regions of the world to move together towards the goals of sustainable development, to work out a model of growth which would give the most appropriate response to modern challenges," he stressed.

    In the meantime Putin noted that Russia was determined to efficiently integrate into global infrastructure by developing its own transport, digital and energy capabilities.

    "The key principle of our development is the openness of the country, its focus on active participation in global processes and integration projects. This requires implementation of large-scale infrastructure projects. It is an important part of our national agenda. We are determined to develop Russia’s transport, energy and digital capabilities to effectively integrate them into the global infrastructure," he said.

    'Europe Should Strive for Financial Sovereignty'

    The Russian president's speech was followed by the address of his French counterpart, in which he noted that it was necessary to achieve financial independence of Europe, as well as to boost cross-investments.

    "We must work to boost cross-investments and to achieve financial independence of Europe. It is necessary, if we want to reach our strategic goals, to achieve individual and autonomous financing of these projects and strategies. It is necessary to separate some spheres from geopolitical ones, from politicization," Macron pointed out.

    The French president also stressed that he worked with European partners on the matter and that the sides had already notched up remarkable success and intended to continue working on this issue.

    Macron went on saying that he would like Russia to remain in the Council of Europe.

    'Pacific Islands Can Become Symbol of Cooperation Between Tokyo and Moscow'

    Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe expressed hope that disputed Kuril islands might turn from a symbol of contradiction into symbol of cooperation between Russia and Japan.

    Follow our feed to find out more

    The SPIEF, held annually in Russia's second largest city of St. Petersburg, is a major global platform for communication between business representatives and the discussion of crucial economic issues. The event began on Thursday and will continue through Saturday.

    Sputnik, a multimedia international news and information agency, is the official media partner of the forum.

    Topic:
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2018 (35)
    Tags:
    SPIEF-2018, Vladimir Putin, Russia, Saint Petersburg
