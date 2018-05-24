Russia Not Sure Whether Yulia Skripal Makes Statements Willingly – Moscow

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia is not sure whether Yulia Skripal, who was poisoned alongside her father, has made statements under pressure or of her own free will, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.

"Until now, the UK side has not complied with the Vienna Convention. Until now, Russia has not been provided consular access to Yulia Skripal. We cannot be completely sure about her condition, whether there is any pressure on her, whether she made statements of her own free will," Peskov said in an interview with the NTV broadcaster on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

On Wednesday, Yulia Skripal made her first media appearance since the March incident. Skripal told Reuters in an exclusive statement that she hoped to return to Russia "in the longer term." The media outlet said that it was contacted by Yulia, who was speaking from a secret location in London, via the UK police.

Skripal and his daughter Yulia were attacked in Salisbury on March 4. London claims that Russia was involved in the poisoning of the Skripals with the A234 substance, while Moscow categorically denies it.