09:07 GMT +322 May 2018
    Military personnel dig near the area where Russian agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found on a park bench, in Salisbury, England, Tuesday April 24, 2018

    UK Authorities Complete Cleanup of Mall in Salisbury After Skripal Incident

    LONDON (Sputnik) - The Maltings shopping center in the UK city of Salisbury, outside which Russian ex-spy and his daughter were found unconscious, has been decontaminated, the UK Environment Department said in a statement Monday.

    "Today, we can confirm that the decontamination efforts at the Maltings site in Salisbury are complete. This follows on-going clean-up operations to remove any potential residual contamination following the nerve agent attack on 4 March 2018," the statement read.

    According to the statement, any items that may have contained residual amounts of poisonous substance, were removed.

    Salisbury have begun cleaning the spots related to Skripal poisoning
    © Sputnik / Alex McNaughton
    'Weak' UK Gov’t Created Skripal Scandal as Distraction From Plans to Leave EU – Historian
    The clean-up operation started in Salisbury on April 17. An area of the cemetery where Skripal's wife and son are buried was re-opened on the same day.

    Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were attacked in Salisbury on March 4. London claims that Russia is involved in the poisoning of Skripals with A234 substance, while Moscow categorically denies it.

    A234 nerve agent, Yulia Skripal, Sergei Skripal, Salisbury, United Kingdom
