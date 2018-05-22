UK Authorities Complete Cleanup of Mall in Salisbury After Skripal Incident

"Today, we can confirm that the decontamination efforts at the Maltings site in Salisbury are complete. This follows on-going clean-up operations to remove any potential residual contamination following the nerve agent attack on 4 March 2018," the statement read.
According to the statement, any items that may have contained residual amounts of poisonous substance, were removed.
Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were attacked in Salisbury on March 4. London claims that Russia is involved in the poisoning of Skripals with A234 substance, while Moscow categorically denies it.
