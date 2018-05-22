UK Authorities Complete Cleanup of Mall in Salisbury After Skripal Incident

LONDON (Sputnik) - The Maltings shopping center in the UK city of Salisbury, outside which Russian ex-spy and his daughter were found unconscious, has been decontaminated, the UK Environment Department said in a statement Monday.

"Today, we can confirm that the decontamination efforts at the Maltings site in Salisbury are complete. This follows on-going clean-up operations to remove any potential residual contamination following the nerve agent attack on 4 March 2018," the statement read.

According to the statement, any items that may have contained residual amounts of poisonous substance, were removed.

The clean-up operation started in Salisbury on April 17. An area of the cemetery where Skripal's wife and son are buried was re-opened on the same day.

Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were attacked in Salisbury on March 4. London claims that Russia is involved in the poisoning of Skripals with A234 substance, while Moscow categorically denies it.