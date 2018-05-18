Berlin Urges to Adhere to Media Freedom Amid Arrest of RIA Novosti Ukraine Head

BERLIN (Sputnik) - The German Foreign Ministry is following the situation around RIA Novosti Ukraine portal head Kirill Vyshinsky with great concern and urges to adhere to the international standards of media freedom, ministry’s spokesman Christofer Burger said on Friday.

"We are following this situation with concern and call for ensuring transparency, principles of the rule of law and international standards for media freedom in the course of further proceedings," Burger stated.

On Tuesday, the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) broke into the office of RIA Novosti Ukraine in Kiev. Vyshinsky was detained on charges of treason. The SBU accuses Vyshinsky of supporting the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) in Ukraine's southeast. Earlier in the day, a court in the Ukrainian city of Kherson ruled to arrest Vyshinsky.

Russia's International News Agency Rossiya Segodnya has launched a Twitter hashtag #TruthNotTreason in support of RIA Novosti Ukraine news portal head Kirill Vyshinsky, arrested in Ukraine.