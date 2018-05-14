Register
14 May 2018
    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan waits for the arrival of European Council President Donald Tusk prior to a meeting at the EU Council building in Brussels on Monday, Oct. 5, 2015.

    Turkey Recalls US, Israel Ambassadors Over Gaza Slaughter

    In response to the violence in Gaza, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has recalled the country's ambassadors to both the US and Israel, accusing Israel of "state terror" and "genocide."

    According to reports, Erdogan is recalling the ambassadors for consultations over the ongoing situation in the Gaza Strip. This announcement is in addition to the 64-year-old declaring three days of mourning for the 55 Palestinians who were killed during Monday's protest amid the opening of the US embassy in Jerusalem. Nearly 3,000 Palestinians have been injured in the protests so far.

    Senior White House Adviser Ivanka Trump and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin stand next to the dedication plaque at the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem, during the dedication ceremony of the new U.S. embassy in Jerusalem, May 14, 2018
    © REUTERS / Ronen Zvulun
    'On God's Side': Israel Praises Trump for Keeping Promise on Embassy Transfer

    "Turkey will react to this harshly. We have withdrawn our ambassadors from Washington and Tel Aviv for consultations," Erdogan said on NTV Television during his visit to the UK. "We also propose to convene an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council. We will hold talks with many leaders."

    "We are declaring a three-day national mourning starting tomorrow," he added.

    Clashes between Palestinians and Israeli forces began on March 30 at the start of a six-week campaign calling for the return of homes taken in 1948 for the creation of the Israeli state. Ismail Radwan, a senior Hamas figure leading the campaign, told AP that protests would continue against Israel "until the rights of the Palestinian people are achieved."

    South Africa also recalled its ambassador to Israel on Monday. A statement released by the country's foreign ministry said that its ambassador to Israel would be recalled "with immediate effect until further notice." The South African government has previously criticized Israel's relationship with the Palestinians as "the only state in the world that can be called an apartheid state," Sputnik reported in January.

