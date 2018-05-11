Hundreds Protest in Tehran Against Trump's Decision to Withdraw From Iran Deal

Hundreds of people gathered in Tehran to protest against Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from JCPOA.

US President Donald Trump announced on May 8 that the United States would no longer remain part of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and promised to re-impose the highest level of economic sanctions against Iran in response to Tehran's nuclear program.

On July 14, 2015, the European Union and the P5+1 group of countries — China, Germany, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States — signed the JCPOA with Iran. The accord stipulated a gradual lifting of anti-Iranian sanctions in exchange for Tehran curbing its nuclear program and allowing inspections to ensure that the nature of the program is peaceful.