Oman Eases Visa Requirements for Russia, Iran, China – Police

"Addition of the Republic of Iran, the Federal Republic of Russia and the People's Republic of China to the list of countries that can benefit from tourist visa to enter Oman without a local sponsor," ROP stated, as quoted by the Times of Oman newspaper.
READ MORE: Turkey Hopes Visa Regime With Russia by Will Be Canceled by End of 2018 — FM
With Russia, China and Iran, the total number of countries whose citizens can get a visa at the border control has reached 71, the official added.
In October 2017, the Middle Eastern country has already eased the entry rules by issuing free visas to Russian citizens, if they had a US, Schengen, or Canadian visa.
All comments
Show new comments (0)