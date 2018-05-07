Oman Eases Visa Requirements for Russia, Iran, China – Police

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Oman on Monday eased the visa regime with Russia, Iran and China, allowing their citizens to get tourist visas without having an Omani sponsor, Royal Oman Police (ROP) said.

"Addition of the Republic of Iran, the Federal Republic of Russia and the People's Republic of China to the list of countries that can benefit from tourist visa to enter Oman without a local sponsor," ROP stated, as quoted by the Times of Oman newspaper.

Moreover, starting Monday, citizens of the three countries are not required to have a US, Schengen, Canadian, or Australian visa to enter Oman, as it has been necessary before, the newspaper stressed, citing a ROP official.

With Russia, China and Iran, the total number of countries whose citizens can get a visa at the border control has reached 71, the official added.

In October 2017, the Middle Eastern country has already eased the entry rules by issuing free visas to Russian citizens, if they had a US, Schengen, or Canadian visa.