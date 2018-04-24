French Gov't Spokesman Calls Washington 'Historical Partner' of Paris

PARIS (Sputnik) - The United States is a long-time partner of France, and their presidents can directly discuss different topics - both easy and difficult ones, French government spokesman Benjamin Griveaux said.

"This is the first official visit of the head of state to the United States since [US President] Donald Trump's election… The United States is an important partner for France, a historical partner, ties with which are very old," Griveaux told the CNews broadcaster on Monday, when French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in the United States.

He noted that such relations allow the leaders to talk about different things: both good and not-so-good.

"It's hard to say whether the meeting will be fruitful until the meeting took place, but one head of state and the other will defend the interests of their countries, respecting the historical partner, they will be speaking directly and freely," the official said.

Griveaux said that Macron and Trump would discuss Syria, the Middle East, the Iranian nuclear program, climate issues and trade relations during their talks.

On Monday, US President Donald Trump welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, to the White House, making them the Trump administration’s first state visitors.