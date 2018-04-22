Armenia: Protests Resume in Yerevan, Police Use Means of Restraint

The Armenian police have begun dispersing demonstrators who resumed protests on Sunday after failed negotiations between opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan and Armenian Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan.

According to reports, the police used light and noise grenades.

Special police units took away deputies of the Armenian parliament N.Pashinyan, Sasun Mikaelyan and Ararat Mirzoyan. All of them represent the opposition faction "Elk" in the Armenian parliament.

Right now, demonstrators and police are negotiating, while the former have demanded that the deputies be released.

after use of stun grenade in #Yerevan vs protesters against Armenian PM Serzh Sargsyan @Photolure pic.twitter.com/3rovd7rJuF — Gegham Vardanyan (@reporterarm) 22 апреля 2018 г.

Some demonstrators called on their supporters to gather in Republic Square in the center of Yerevan.

At the same time, First Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan urged Armenian citizens to be vigilant.

© AFP 2018 / KAREN MINASYAN Armenia's Ruling Party Nominee Sarkissian Elected New President - Parliament ‘s Commission

He said that he hoped to resolve the internal political situation in the country after the meeting between Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan and the leader of the opposition movement Nikol Pashinyan.

Earlier, Sargsyan stated that he had no desire to apply coercive measures on protesters. The law enforcement agencies remain self-restraining and would not like "the proportionality of the forms of protests to be disrupted, so that the police were forced to use force," he said.

Since April 13, the Armenian capital has been hit by a series of protests against Sargsyan's candidacy for premiership.