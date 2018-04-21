Serj Tankian Urges Armenian Protesters to Avoid 'Color Revolution Terminology'

YEREVAN (Sputnik) - Serj Tankian, the lead singer of the System of a Down (SOAD) band, who is of Armenian descent, called on Saturday on the participants of protests in Armenia to avoid the term of so-called color revolution, which, according to him, is associated with the East-West antagonism.

"I have a few bits of advice if you would like to hear them. Number one: steer clear of the color revolution terminology as it is generally associated with the East-West struggles. Our struggle is not with or for East nor West but for justice and progressive change," Tankian said in a video address released on his YouTube channel.

The rock musician went on to stress that Armenia should not be client state of any country and that it should cooperate with all states.

READ MORE: Over 200 People Detained as Anti-Government Protests in Armenia Enter Eighth Day

He also urged the activists to make precise demands and to present a package of reforms that would eradicate injustice, corruption and environmental pollution, encouraging them at the same time to continue peaceful resistance.

© REUTERS / Vahram Baghdasaryan Opposition Protests in Armenia Expand Despite Authorities' Call for Dialogue

Since April 13, the Armenian capital has been hit by a series of protests against the appointment of ex-President Serzh Sargsyan as the country’s prime minister. On Wednesday, Armenian opposition figure Nikol Pashinyan called on prominent musicians of Armenian descent — Tankian and French singer Charles Aznavour — to arrive in Armenia to join the protests.

The protests turned violent on Monday and the protesters announced the beginning of a "velvet revolution" in Armenia after Sargsyan was appointed as the head of the government. Sargsyan, who served as Armenian president from 2008 until recently, had to step down due to presidential term limits.

Armen Sarkissian was inaugurated as president on April 9 and became the first Armenian head of state to be elected by the parliament since the country switched from a presidential to a parliamentary system of government. Sargsyan's nomination for premiership has largely been regarded as an attempt to stay in power, since the newly amended constitution transferred some of the presidential powers to the head of the government.