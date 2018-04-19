Pentagon Has No Indication Syria Will Conduct a "Chemical Attack"

"We have seen no indication the Assad regime is willing to launch another chemical weapons attack. However, we remain vigilant," spokeswoman Dana White said on April 19 during a press briefing.
According to claims by the infamous White Helmets group and the Jaysh al-Islam (Army of Islam) terrorist group, the suspected chemical attack killed dozens of people, prompting the US, the UK and France to strike military facilities and government targets in Syria, including a scientific research facility which produced medicaments for domestic use.
READ MORE: Syrian Center Struck in US Missile Attack Specialized in Cancer Drugs — Employee
The Syrian Scientific Research Center in Damascus' Berzeh neighborhood was of strategic importance to Syria's healthcare system, as economic sanctions levied by the EU and the US have resulted in shortages of drugs, including cancer treatment drugs, throughout the Arab state.
