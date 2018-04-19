Pentagon Has No Indication Syria Will Conduct a "Chemical Attack"

Spokesperson for the US Department of Defense Dana White said on Thursday that have not seen any signs which suggest that Syrian government forces will be launching a chemical attack anytime soon.

"We have seen no indication the Assad regime is willing to launch another chemical weapons attack. However, we remain vigilant," spokeswoman Dana White said on April 19 during a press briefing.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's government was accused of carrying out an alleged chemical attack on the city of Douma in Damascus earlier this month, despite there being no evidence implicating the Syrian Army or other government forces in the incident.

According to claims by the infamous White Helmets group and the Jaysh al-Islam (Army of Islam) terrorist group, the suspected chemical attack killed dozens of people, prompting the US, the UK and France to strike military facilities and government targets in Syria, including a scientific research facility which produced medicaments for domestic use.

The Syrian Scientific Research Center in Damascus' Berzeh neighborhood was of strategic importance to Syria's healthcare system, as economic sanctions levied by the EU and the US have resulted in shortages of drugs, including cancer treatment drugs, throughout the Arab state.

